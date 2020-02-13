All-clear given after 3 mosques evacuated in Germany over threats

Police gave the all-clear on Wednesday after three mosques were evacuated in Germany over bomb threats.

No suspicious objects were found in the mosques in Essen, Unna and Hagen in the western state of North Rhine Westphalia, police tweeted.

The mosques all received emails with threatening content on Wednesday afternoon, according to police in the city of Dortmund.

“The affected buildings were evacuated. No one was harmed,” a spokesperson said.

Police also cordoned off streets around the mosques, including a very busy street in Essen, to eliminate any danger to passers-by and road users.

The police operations continued into the early evening.

By Volker Danisch and Sophia-Caroline Kosel, dpa