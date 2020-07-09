Meghan Markle teams up with Michelle Obama 2020 Girl Up Leadership

Meghan Markle will join the force as a special guest at the 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit, which is scheduled to be held virtually this year from July 13 to 15.

The Duchess of Sussex is teaming up with some big names to speak about gender equality and the need for social change.

The event will mark the first engagement for Meghan announced ahead of time since she stepped down from her senior royal role.

“The present is female! But don’t take our word for it. Hear Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex’s advice for global girls leaders when she takes the stage at the 2020 @GirlUp Leadership Summit, happening virtually July 13-15!” GirlUp said in the official tweet breaking the news on Tuesday.

Also on the roster for the three-day event is former First Lady Michelle Obama, becoming, and in spring 2019 during Obama’s second stop in London for the book tour.

Meghan also said she was left “somewhat speechless” when the questions she sent Obama to answer for the back page of British Vogue’s September issue (which Meghan guest-edited!) were returned “as a thoughtful, reflective and beautifully curated narrative – a gentle reminder not of how but of why she has become such a globally respected public figure.”

Meghan also revealed that the two women discussed the project “over a casual lunch of chicken tacos and my ever-burgeoning bump.”

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nadia Murad, COO of Facebook Sheryl Sandberg and Priyanka Chopra Jonas will also be featured as speakers at the virtual event.

Girl Up is a leadership initiative that has worked with 65,000 girls through 3,500 clubs in nearly 120 countries and all 50 United States, working to inspire a generation of young women to be “a force for gender equality and social change.”