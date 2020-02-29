Hira Mani, who turned 31 on February 27 and threw a birthday party on Friday, looked super excited as the family and fellow showbiz stars joined on her big day.
The parents of the Mere Paas Tum Ho actress also attended her 31st birthday bash.
Later, she took to Instagram and shared some adorable photos from the star-studded birthday party.
Hira Mani celebrates her birthday with family and friends
