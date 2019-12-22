Famous Urdu poet Amjad Islam Amjad receives prestigious Turkish award

Renowned Pakistani writer and poet Amjad Islam Amjad received the prestigious Necip Fazil International Culture and Art Award at a ceremony in Istanbul on Saturday.

According to a press release, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan as well as leading literary figures attended the event.

The annual award ceremony is organised by leading Turkish newspaper Star in collaboration with the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism. The ceremony is organised to honour the cultural and literary heritage of Turkish poet Necip Fazil.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Turkish president said: “Amjad Islam Amjad is one of the most important poets in modern Urdu literature and a prominent figure in Pakistan.”

“Pakistan is a cherished friend of Turkey. [Typically] relationships are based on mutual benefit. But the Turkey-Pakistan friendship is […] based on sincerity and solidarity,” he said.

In his acceptance speech, Amjad thanked the jury for bestowing the accolade upon him.

“Turkey is close to every Pakistani’s heart,” he said, adding that receiving the award in the presence of the Turkish president was a huge honour.

Amjad was the only foreign recipient of the award in 2019. Dr Mehmet Akif Aydın and Coşkun Yılmaz won the award for knowledge research and Prof Uğur Derman won the Necip Fazıl Award of Respect.

Congratulating Amjad, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkey Syrus Qazi stated: “The award is an acknowledgement of Amjad’s outstanding contributions to literature”.

Qazi also highlighted the love, affection and respect among the Turkish people and its leadership for Pakistan and its people.