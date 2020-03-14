Ehd-e-Wafa cinema screenings cancelled

Movie releases have been delayed, red carpet events cancelled and so many productions have come to a halt after coronavirus was declared a pandemic by World Health Organisation.

After Shaan-e-Pakistan and Fashion Pakistan Week postponed their events, it seems like Ehd-e-Wafa is also following suit.

Hum TV was initially going to screen the ISPR serial’s finale in cinemas across the country but has now announced that they will be calling off their plans too:

“Hum Network has always taken its social responsibility seriously. In line with the above, keeping in view the WHO guidelines on COVID-19 pandemic, it has been decided to cancel grand finale of Ehd-e-Wafa from cinemas,” read a statement.

Nasar Khan from Hum has confirmed to Images that the show will aur tomorrow on television as per schedule and not tonight.