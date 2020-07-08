Suzuki raises Alto, two-wheeler prices

Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited (PSMCL) on Tuesday increased the price of Alto 660cc VX model by Rs63,000 to Rs1.198 million from July 7.

The company, without mentioning any reason for the price hike in the letter sent to authorised dealers, said customers, who have already booked the model with full payment, would not be charged the upward price difference.

Earlier, the PSMC also increased prices of two-wheelers by Rs3,000-6,000 on July 1. The new prices of GD110S, GS150, GS150SE, GR150 and GSX150SF are Rs175,000, Rs185,000, Rs202,000, Rs279,000 and Rs579,000 respectively.

N.J. Auto Industries, assembler of the Super Power 70-250cc bike models had also raised prices by Rs1,000-2,000 from July 1. However, on Tuesday, the company revoked the earlier announcement and instead increased the prices by Rs1,200-2,500 for two-wheelers effective from July 10.

The company cited rupee’s depreciation against the dollar which had pushed up the cost of imported parts as the reason for the hike.

Assemblers of Unique bikes also raised prices of 70cc-100cc models by Rs1,200-2,200 from July 10 whereas a number of

other Japanese and Chinese bike assemblers announced price hikes in the range of Rs500-20,000 on July 1.