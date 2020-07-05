CDWP accorded approval for construction of 146-kilometre-long Hoshab-Awaran: Asim Bajwa

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Sunday work on M-8 project, also known as Gwadar-Ratodero Motorway, will commence on a top priority basis.

Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, he said the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has accorded approval for construction of 146-kilometre-long Hoshab-Awaran section of the motorway.

“This road in remote districts of Kech/Awaran is a beacon of light for impoverished South Balochistan, will change lives,” said Asim Saleem Bajwa who also heads the CPEC authority.



Earlier, on June 17, SAPM Bajwa had rejected the impression that the CPEC projects are being slowed down.

“Some detractors giving false impression of #CPEC being slowed.Not only pace of work on projects picked up recently,a great deal ground work done to launch phase-2,” he said in a Twitter statement.

Bajwa said a number of projects under the CPEC are in the pipeline, including $7.2 billion ML-1, two hydel power projects worth $3.5 billion, special economic zones, and agricultural schemes.