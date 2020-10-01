U.S Student Visa Services will Resume October 1, 2020

Karachi (DP NEWS) – The United States Embassy in Islamabad is pleased to announce that beginning on Thursday, October 1, 2020, we will resume student visa services at the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad and the U.S. Consulate General in Karachi.

We are proud of the long tradition of student exchanges between Pakistan and the United States. Nearly 8,000 Pakistani students study at universities and colleges across the United States at any given time, and we look forward to welcoming many more who are interested in the American educational experience.

Student visas are a top priority for the U.S. Mission in Pakistan. We will make every effort to assist student visa applicants as timely and safely as possible. We have spent the last few months putting measures in place to ensure the health and safety of applicants and our employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. With that in mind, applicants are asked to remember that masks and social distancing will be required.

We will resume processing for other visa categories as soon as we are able.

Applicants may visit our website at http://cdn.ustraveldocs. com/in/in-niv- expeditedappointment.asp to determine if they qualify for an emergency appointment.

For further details and answers to other questions, please visit: https://www.ustraveldocs.com/ pk/pk-gen-faq.asp. https:// travel.state.gov/content/ travel/en/us-visas/study/ student-visa.html